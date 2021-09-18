Ford Motor (NYSE:F) Shares Sold by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,718,919 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 79,717 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $70,123,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martingale Asset Management L P acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 1st quarter valued at about $174,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in Ford Motor in the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,839,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Ford Motor by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 4,456,600 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $54,593,000 after purchasing an additional 726,473 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Ford Motor by 12.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 790,527 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $11,748,000 after purchasing an additional 85,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Ford Motor by 17.2% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 115,345 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares during the last quarter. 50.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ford Motor news, insider Stuart J. Rowley sold 37,414 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.82, for a total value of $554,475.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 153,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,276,559.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

F has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Ford Motor from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Barclays lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Ford Motor from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Ford Motor from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.94.

NYSE F opened at $13.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $54.13 billion, a PE ratio of 15.94, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.14. Ford Motor has a fifty-two week low of $6.41 and a fifty-two week high of $16.45. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $24.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.50 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 24.26% and a net margin of 2.50%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Ford Motor will post 1.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Profile

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment engages in developing, manufacturing, marketing and servicing of Ford cars, Lincoln vehicles. The Mobility segment includes Ford Smart Mobility LLC and autonomous vehicles business.

