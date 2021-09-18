Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FMTX) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $60.20.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forma Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $65.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 11th. Craig Hallum assumed coverage on shares of Forma Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their target price on shares of Forma Therapeutics from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th.

NASDAQ FMTX traded down $0.30 on Monday, reaching $23.71. 1,991,909 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,594. Forma Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $21.04 and a 12 month high of $56.33. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.42.

Forma Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FMTX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by ($0.13). As a group, equities analysts expect that Forma Therapeutics will post -3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMTX. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $111,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $188,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Forma Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at $227,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 7.6% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Forma Therapeutics by 102,055.6% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 9,185 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.18% of the company’s stock.

About Forma Therapeutics

Forma Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of novel therapeutics for treatment of rare hematologic diseases and cancers. Its core product candidates for development include FT-4202, which is Phase 1 trial for the treatment of sickle cell disease and other hemoglobinopathies; and FT-7051 for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer.

