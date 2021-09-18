ForTube Achieves Market Cap of $72.23 Million (FOR)

ForTube (CURRENCY:FOR) traded up 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 17th. In the last week, ForTube has traded up 75.9% against the U.S. dollar. ForTube has a total market capitalization of $72.23 million and approximately $665.80 million worth of ForTube was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ForTube coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.11 or 0.00000235 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00059259 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00002940 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $64.38 or 0.00133988 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013414 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.71 or 0.00047272 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000396 BTC.

ForTube Coin Profile

FOR is a coin. It was first traded on November 14th, 2018. ForTube’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 639,520,000 coins. ForTube’s official Twitter account is @Force_Protocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ForTube is for.tube/home . ForTube’s official message board is medium.com/@theforceprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “ForTube is a DeFi platform developed based on the DeFi technology component of The Force Protocol. It is committed to providing decentralized lending services for cryptocurrency enthusiasts around the world, supporting most of the world’s popular assets. ForTube allows users to deposit and withdraw anytime, borrow and repay anytime, globally. “

ForTube Coin Trading

