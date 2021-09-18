Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) had its target price trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Susquehanna initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a positive rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on Frontier Group in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a positive rating and a $15.61 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Frontier Group from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $22.69.

ULCC stock opened at $15.22 on Tuesday. Frontier Group has a 1 year low of $13.71 and a 1 year high of $22.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.34.

Frontier Group (NASDAQ:ULCC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $550.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $539.17 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 183.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Frontier Group will post -1.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ULCC. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $944,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $11,565,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $37,481,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $5,189,000. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in shares of Frontier Group in the 2nd quarter worth $2,258,000. 17.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Frontier Group Company Profile

Frontier Group Holdings, Inc engages in the operation of passenger airline. It offers flights throughout the United States and selected international Mexico, and the Caribbean. The company was founded on September 2013 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

