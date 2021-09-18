Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) Short Interest Update

Furukawa Electric Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FUWAY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a growth of 100.0% from the August 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on FUWAY shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Furukawa Electric in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho cut shares of Furukawa Electric from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

OTCMKTS:FUWAY traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $11.05. 1,000 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 712. Furukawa Electric has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $14.67. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.51 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.69.

Furukawa Electric Co, Ltd. engages in transmission infrastructure and functional materials businesses. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure, Electronics and Automotive Systems, Functional Products, and Service and Developments. The Infrastructure segment manufactures and sells optic fiber, optic fiber cable, light related parts, optical semiconductor device, metal communication cable, optical fiber fusion splicer, network equipment, CATV system, and wireless products power cables.

