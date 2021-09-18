FY2021 EPS Estimates for New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) Cut by Analyst

New Gold Inc. (TSE:NGD) (ARCA:NGD) – Raymond James decreased their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for New Gold in a report released on Monday, September 13th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now expects that the company will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $0.31. Raymond James has a “Hold” rating and a $2.50 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for New Gold’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on NGD. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday. Cormark reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Thursday. National Bankshares reduced their target price on shares of New Gold from C$2.50 to C$2.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of New Gold to C$1.70 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of New Gold from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from C$1.75 to C$1.90 in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$2.33.

TSE NGD opened at C$1.54 on Thursday. New Gold has a one year low of C$1.30 and a one year high of C$3.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$1.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$2.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.91, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -140.00.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the development and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River gold-silver mine located in Ontario, Canada; and New Afton gold-copper mine located in British Columbia, Canada.

