FY2022 Earnings Estimate for OceanaGold Co. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Stock analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report released on Monday, September 13th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.27 per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. National Bank Financial has a “Outperform” rating and a $3.00 price objective on the stock.

OGC has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$3.25 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.25 to C$3.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Barclays cut OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OceanaGold has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.93.

OceanaGold stock opened at C$2.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.70 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$2.31 and its 200-day moving average is C$2.28. OceanaGold has a 12 month low of C$1.58 and a 12 month high of C$2.76.

In other OceanaGold news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

