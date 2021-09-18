FY2025 EPS Estimates for aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) Lifted by Oppenheimer

aTyr Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIFE) – Oppenheimer lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of aTyr Pharma in a note issued to investors on Monday, September 13th. Oppenheimer analyst H. Singh now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings of $0.18 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($1.33). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock.

aTyr Pharma (NASDAQ:LIFE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by ($0.13). aTyr Pharma had a negative net margin of 155.18% and a negative return on equity of 75.60%.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on aTyr Pharma from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded aTyr Pharma from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Jonestrading reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of aTyr Pharma in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their target price on aTyr Pharma from $13.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, aTyr Pharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.08.

Shares of NASDAQ:LIFE opened at $10.31 on Thursday. aTyr Pharma has a 52-week low of $2.93 and a 52-week high of $12.97. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.74. The company has a market capitalization of $174.45 million, a P/E ratio of -4.48 and a beta of 2.00.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 23.7% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 102,697 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $457,000 after buying an additional 19,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 528.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 253,389 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,127,000 after buying an additional 213,058 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of aTyr Pharma in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of aTyr Pharma by 243.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 220,928 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,078,000 after buying an additional 156,528 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

About aTyr Pharma

aTyr Pharma, Inc engages in the discovery and development of medicines based on novel immunological pathways. Its product pipeline include ATYR1923, ATYR2810, NRP2 mAbs, and AARS-1;DARS-1(3). The company was founded by Paul Schimmel, Xiang-Lei Yang and Bruce Beutler on September 8, 2005 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

