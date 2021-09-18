G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF) Shares Down 0.2%

G6 Materials Corp. (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)’s stock price dropped 0.2% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.12 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 11,525 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 426,428 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.13.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.12 and its 200 day moving average is $0.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 2.04.

About G6 Materials (OTCMKTS:GPHBF)

G6 Materials Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of graphene-enhanced materials for 3D printing. Its products include Conductive Adhesives, Advanced Materials and Composites, Organic Chemicals and R&D Graphene Materials. The company was founded by Elena Poyakova, Daniel Stolyarov and Michael Gouzman on January 18, 2011 and is headquartered in Ronkonkoma, NY.

