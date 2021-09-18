GAM Holding AG Has $96.53 Million Stock Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

GAM Holding AG decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 356,333 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 1,537 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.2% of GAM Holding AG’s portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. GAM Holding AG’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $96,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the third quarter worth about $1,254,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the first quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 11,800 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the period. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 18.2% during the first quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 17,123 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $4,150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,637 shares during the period. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft during the first quarter worth about $102,079,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 0.6% in the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 10,984 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,590,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microsoft stock opened at $299.87 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $292.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $265.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.25, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.78. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $196.25 and a 12 month high of $305.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 36.45% and a return on equity of 45.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 8.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This is a boost from Microsoft’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.56. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 28.11%.

Several analysts have commented on MSFT shares. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Microsoft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $329.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Microsoft from $305.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $323.56.

In other news, EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $298.68, for a total transaction of $5,973,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Satya Nadella sold 75,573 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.28, for a total transaction of $22,919,779.44. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,632,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,059,108. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 165,573 shares of company stock worth $50,066,379. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corp. engages in the development and support of software, services, devices, and solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Productivity and Business Processes; Intelligent Cloud; and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment comprises products and services in the portfolio of productivity, communication, and information services of the company spanning a variety of devices and platform.

