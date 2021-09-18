Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) Declares GBX 25 Dividend

Games Workshop Group PLC (LON:GAW) announced a dividend on Thursday, September 16th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of GBX 25 ($0.33) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GAW opened at £111.90 ($146.20) on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is £116.94 and its 200 day moving average price is £110.96. The stock has a market cap of £3.67 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.20. Games Workshop Group has a 12 month low of GBX 9,040 ($118.11) and a 12 month high of £447.41 ($584.54). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.94, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 2.39.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a £124.50 ($162.66) price objective on shares of Games Workshop Group in a research note on Friday, May 21st.

In other Games Workshop Group news, insider Kevin Rountree acquired 1,370 shares of Games Workshop Group stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was bought at an average cost of £117.40 ($153.38) per share, with a total value of £160,838 ($210,135.88).

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and retails miniature figures and games. It operates through Trade, Retail, and Online segments. The company's games include Warhammer: Age of Sigmar; Warhammer 40,000; Horus Heresy, an offshoot of Warhammer 40,000; and Middle-earth strategy battle game.

