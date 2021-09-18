Gary Comb Buys 1,200,000 Shares of Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) Stock

Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) insider Gary Comb purchased 1,200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.22 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$258,000.00 ($184,285.71).

The company has a current ratio of 5.95, a quick ratio of 5.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Cyprium Metals Company Profile

Cyprium Metals Limited engages in the exploration of copper projects in Australia. The company is based in Subiaco, Australia.

