Gazit Globe (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) Trading Down 0.6%

Gazit Globe Ltd (OTCMKTS:GZTGF) shares were down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $7.00 and last traded at $7.00. Approximately 437 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 60% from the average daily volume of 1,087 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.04.

Separately, Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Gazit Globe in a report on Friday, May 28th.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.18 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.90.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were paid a $0.3713 dividend. This is a positive change from Gazit Globe’s previous dividend of $0.37. This represents a yield of 5.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th.

Gazit Globe Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GZTGF)

Gazit-Globe Ltd. engages in the acquisition, development, and management of income-producing real estate around the world, and focuses on grocery-anchored shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: North Europe, Central and East Europe, Israel, Brazil, United States, and Other Segments.

