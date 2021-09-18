General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Acquired by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,255 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 7,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 22,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 32,728 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,007,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 1,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 77.1% in the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered General Mills from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.89.

Shares of NYSE GIS opened at $58.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $58.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.48. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.96 and a 1-year high of $64.65. The company has a market cap of $35.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.57.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.61% and a net margin of 12.91%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.46%. General Mills’s payout ratio is currently 53.83%.

In related news, insider Sean N. Walker sold 26,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.78, for a total value of $1,548,088.86. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 105,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,209,930.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of branded consumer foods sold through retail stores. It operates through the following segments: North America Retail, Europe & Australia, Convenience Stores & Foodservice, Pet and Asia & Latin America. The North America Retail segment includes grocery stores, mass merchandisers, membership stores, natural food chains, drug, dollar and discount chains and e-commerce grocery providers.

