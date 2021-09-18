Genesis Shards Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $190,435.00 (GS)

Genesis Shards (CURRENCY:GS) traded down 13.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. Genesis Shards has a market cap of $4.22 million and approximately $190,435.00 worth of Genesis Shards was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Shards coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.35 or 0.00000724 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Genesis Shards has traded 38.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002063 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00072390 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $59.24 or 0.00122258 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $85.16 or 0.00175754 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,459.69 or 0.07139812 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $48,493.09 or 1.00075971 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $410.81 or 0.00847802 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Genesis Shards Profile

Genesis Shards’ total supply is 208,911,248 coins and its circulating supply is 12,030,988 coins. Genesis Shards’ official Twitter account is @GenShards

Genesis Shards Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Shards directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Shards should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Shards using one of the exchanges listed above.

