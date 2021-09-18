Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.
LON:GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Gfinity has a 52 week low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64.
About Gfinity
Further Reading: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)
Receive News & Ratings for Gfinity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gfinity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.