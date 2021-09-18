Gfinity (LON:GFIN) Price Target Increased to GBX 95 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Gfinity (LON:GFIN) had its price target upped by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 86 ($1.12) to GBX 95 ($1.24) in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

LON:GFIN opened at GBX 3.95 ($0.05) on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 4.11 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 4.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.82. Gfinity has a 52 week low of GBX 2.77 ($0.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 6.20 ($0.08). The firm has a market cap of £36.76 million and a P/E ratio of -5.64.

About Gfinity

Gfinity plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and delivers esports solutions to publishers, sports rights holders, and brands and media companies worldwide. It operates through two segments, Gfinity and CEVO. The Gfinity segment engages in esports related activities, and provision of broadcast and production services.

