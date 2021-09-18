Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) Upgraded to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Glencore (OTCMKTS:GLNCY) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. AlphaValue raised Glencore from a reduce rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Glencore in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada restated an outperform rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of Glencore in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Glencore has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $10.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS:GLNCY opened at $9.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $59.94 billion, a PE ratio of 30.03 and a beta of 1.77. Glencore has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $9.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a yield of 3.52%. This is an increase from Glencore’s previous dividend of $0.12. Glencore’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.67%.

Glencore Company Profile

Glencore Plc engages in the production and marketing of metal, mineral, and energy and agricultural commodities. The firm serves the automotive, steel, power generation, battery manufacturing, and oil sectors. It operates through the following segments: Marketing, Industrial, and Corporate and Other.

