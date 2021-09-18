Glenview Trust Co Buys 182 Shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Glenview Trust Co raised its stake in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 1.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 13,652 shares of the health services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Cigna were worth $3,236,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $46,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $68,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cigna in the 1st quarter worth $75,000. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $209.89 per share, with a total value of $104,945.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CI traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $205.62. 3,717,682 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,884,342. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $217.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $236.29. The firm has a market cap of $69.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.03, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.88. Cigna Co. has a 1 year low of $158.84 and a 1 year high of $272.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. Cigna’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.81 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.68%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Cowen initiated coverage on shares of Cigna in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Cigna from $308.00 to $267.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $304.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Cigna from $270.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cigna presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $266.20.

Cigna Profile

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

