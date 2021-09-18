Glenview Trust Co Grows Stock Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,314 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 97.3% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $227.00 to $231.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $247.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $231.62.

In other Honeywell International news, CEO Que Dallara sold 10,759 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $231.28, for a total value of $2,488,341.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,323.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 28,571 shares of Honeywell International stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.97, for a total value of $6,627,614.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

HON stock traded down $1.16 during trading on Friday, reaching $218.49. The company had a trading volume of 4,391,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,753,514. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.41. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $156.85 and a twelve month high of $236.86. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $228.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $223.76. The company has a market cap of $150.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.16.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.08. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.65% and a return on equity of 29.44%. The firm had revenue of $8.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.26 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.70%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International, Inc is a software industrial company, which offers industry specific solutions to aerospace and automotive products and services. It specializes in turbochargers control, sensing and security technologies for buildings and homes; specialty chemicals; electronic and advanced materials; process technology for refining and petrochemicals; and energy efficient products and solutions for homes, business and transportation.

