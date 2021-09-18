Glenview Trust Co Has $6.94 Million Stock Position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,694 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,696 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Visa were worth $6,944,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at about $373,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its stake in shares of Visa by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 165,765 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $35,098,000 after purchasing an additional 7,599 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 65,824 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $13,937,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413 shares in the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 85,132 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $18,025,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Network Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Visa by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Financial Management Network Inc. now owns 21,679 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $5,043,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE V traded down $2.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $221.75. The stock had a trading volume of 13,833,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,236,887. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $179.23 and a 12 month high of $252.67. The company has a market capitalization of $431.96 billion, a PE ratio of 44.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $235.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.48.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.86 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 35.45% and a net margin of 47.97%. The business’s revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s payout ratio is presently 25.40%.

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 42,336 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $10,160,640.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total value of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,813 shares of company stock worth $20,342,613 over the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on V shares. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Visa from $282.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays upped their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Sunday, June 6th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price objective on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.52.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

