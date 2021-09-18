Glenview Trust Co Purchases 185 Shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Glenview Trust Co raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 1.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,437 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,193,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robbins Farley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 190.2% during the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 148 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. 74.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SWKS traded down $3.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.26. 2,231,738 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,402. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.44 and a 1-year high of $204.00. The company has a quick ratio of 6.42, a current ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market capitalization of $28.94 billion, a PE ratio of 20.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50 day moving average of $184.38 and a 200 day moving average of $180.14.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 29.84% and a return on equity of 31.74%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 9.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Skyworks Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 42.99%.

In related news, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 10,696 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.75, for a total value of $1,901,214.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 18,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,128.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Carlos S. Bori sold 12,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.65, for a total value of $2,350,110.15. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,353,212.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,534 shares of company stock worth $8,912,599. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

SWKS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $380.00 target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $192.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $195.00 price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Westpark Capital started coverage on shares of Skyworks Solutions in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.86.

Skyworks Solutions Company Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of proprietary semiconductor products. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, attenuators, circulators, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, front-end modules, hybrids, isolators, lighting and display solutions, mixers, modulators, optocouplers, optoisolators, phase shifters, synthesizers, power dividers and combiners, receivers, switches, and technical ceramics.

