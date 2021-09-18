Glenview Trust Co Sells 1,270 Shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,270 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $4,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AMP. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $212,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,851 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 62.8% during the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 10,032 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,868 shares during the period. USA Financial Portformulas Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $1,147,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt raised its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.4% during the 1st quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 16,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

In other news, insider Joseph Edward Sweeney sold 11,210 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.52, for a total value of $2,976,479.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William F. Truscott sold 19,522 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $271.39, for a total transaction of $5,298,075.58. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 67,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,198,056.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

AMP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $248.38 price objective (down from $260.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.94.

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded down $1.70 on Friday, reaching $269.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,194,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,281. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.82 and a 52-week high of $277.95. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.81 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.21 by $0.06. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 41.42%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.38 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 21.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were paid a $1.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 6th. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.68%. Ameriprise Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.10%.

Ameriprise Financial Company Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm provides financial planning, asset management and insurance services to individuals, businesses and institutions. It operates through the following business segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.