Glenview Trust Co Sells 240 Shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM)

Glenview Trust Co reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,473 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $1,831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.6% in the second quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 279,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,285,000 after purchasing an additional 17,255 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 5.9% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 101,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,616,000 after purchasing an additional 5,657 shares during the period. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 1.8% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 81,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.0% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $547,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.4% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 228,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,070,000 after purchasing an additional 981 shares during the period.

VYM traded down $0.69 on Friday, hitting $104.86. 1,427,249 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,566,809. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 52 week low of $77.96 and a 52 week high of $108.71. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $106.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.59.

