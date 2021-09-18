Glenview Trust Co Sells 346 Shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

Glenview Trust Co trimmed its position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,974 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. Glenview Trust Co’s holdings in Paychex were worth $1,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Venture Visionary Partners LLC increased its stake in Paychex by 2.0% in the second quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 4,852 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.3% during the first quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,403 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 2.5% during the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 4,307 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 3.6% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 3,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 8,023 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $904,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PAYX stock traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $108.78. The stock had a trading volume of 3,614,539 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,648,504. The firm has a market cap of $39.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Paychex, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.08 and a 1-year high of $118.22. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $113.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $104.69.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 24th. The business services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $980.02 million. Paychex had a net margin of 27.05% and a return on equity of 38.04%. Paychex’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, July 8th that allows the company to repurchase $400.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to buy up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 86.84%.

In other news, CEO Martin Mucci sold 30,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $3,370,539.90. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,000 shares in the company, valued at $43,305,300. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Efrain Rivera sold 419 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.90, for a total transaction of $46,886.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 283,467 shares of company stock worth $31,877,536 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

PAYX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $106.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Paychex from $98.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research boosted their price objective on shares of Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.29.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

