Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

GLBE stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56.

Global-e Online (NASDAQ:GLBE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.08. The company had revenue of $57.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.62 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Global-e Online will post 0.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.

Global-e Online Company Profile

Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.

