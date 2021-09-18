Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) Receives $70.00 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Global-e Online Ltd. (NASDAQ:GLBE) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $70.00.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLBE. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Global-e Online from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JMP Securities began coverage on Global-e Online in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $42.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Global-e Online from $41.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.
GLBE stock opened at $76.48 on Wednesday. Global-e Online has a 12-month low of $24.22 and a 12-month high of $83.77. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.56.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the 2nd quarter valued at $143,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Global-e Online during the second quarter valued at about $3,711,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,062,000. WCM Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $22,955,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Global-e Online in the second quarter worth about $1,427,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.86% of the company’s stock.
Global-e Online Company Profile
Global-E Online Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides a platform to enable and accelerate direct-to-consumer cross-border e-commerce in Israel, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform enables international shoppers to buy online; and merchants to sell from and to anywhere in the world.
