Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) Short Interest Down 38.0% in August

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:GSAQ) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,900 shares, a drop of 38.0% from the August 15th total of 7,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GSAQ. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $131,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Synergy Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $179,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 2nd quarter worth $405,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $435,000. Finally, Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Global Synergy Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $483,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GSAQ stock remained flat at $$9.82 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $9.74. Global Synergy Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.67 and a 1-year high of $10.10.

Global Synergy Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

