Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) Shares Sold by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Global X MSCI Colombia ETF (NYSEARCA:GXG) by 18.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,771 shares of the company’s stock after selling 881 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in Global X MSCI Colombia ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 151,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,370,000 after acquiring an additional 8,933 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GXG opened at $28.42 on Friday. Global X MSCI Colombia ETF has a twelve month low of $22.63 and a twelve month high of $33.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $27.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.19.

