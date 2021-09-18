Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF (NASDAQ:ALTY) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the August 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALTY. Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $668,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 41.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 47,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 14,118 shares in the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $381,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 40.3% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 22,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 6,519 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF by 20.7% in the 2nd quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 7,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter.

ALTY stock opened at $13.52 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.36. Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF has a 52 week low of $10.22 and a 52 week high of $13.92.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.66%. This is an increase from Global X SuperDividend Alternatives ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 3rd.

