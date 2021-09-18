Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) Shares Sold by abrdn plc

abrdn plc trimmed its stake in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 149,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 92,741 shares during the period. abrdn plc owned 0.37% of Globant worth $32,751,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in Globant during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Globant by 7.8% during the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 582 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Globant during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Ethic Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the second quarter worth about $234,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globant in the first quarter worth about $235,000. 85.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Globant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Globant currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $275.00.

Shares of GLOB opened at $319.87 on Friday. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $165.50 and a 1-year high of $332.79. The stock has a market cap of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of 136.98 and a beta of 1.26. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $276.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $237.81.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

