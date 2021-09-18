GNY Price Tops $0.35 on Top Exchanges (GNY)

GNY (CURRENCY:GNY) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on September 18th. GNY has a total market cap of $67.66 million and $151,940.00 worth of GNY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, GNY has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. One GNY coin can now be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000729 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GNY alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00059015 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002071 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002801 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $63.84 or 0.00132307 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.37 or 0.00013202 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.37 or 0.00046361 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000393 BTC.

GNY Coin Profile

GNY (CRYPTO:GNY) is a coin. It launched on November 23rd, 2020. GNY’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,376,657 coins. GNY’s official website is www.gny.io . GNY’s official Twitter account is @gny_io . The official message board for GNY is medium.com/@GNY.IO

According to CryptoCompare, “GNY introduces machine learning to pre-existing blockchains, offering smart APIs that bridge to Ethereum, to Asch, to Lisk and any developer working with the universal system. With GNY Centre, GNY brings its own dedicated blockchain that can host side chains, offering a powerful set of tools to launch and host the users' own project from conception to implementation in a developer-friendly environment built around artificial intelligence. “

GNY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GNY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GNY should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GNY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GNY Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GNY and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.