Gold Poker Tops 1-Day Volume of $922.00 (GPKR)

Gold Poker (CURRENCY:GPKR) traded 15.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 18th. Over the last seven days, Gold Poker has traded up 85.9% against the U.S. dollar. Gold Poker has a market capitalization of $17,844.38 and approximately $922.00 worth of Gold Poker was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Gold Poker coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00123316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00175907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.29 or 0.07166382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,403.43 or 0.99869972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.51 or 0.00849065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

About Gold Poker

Gold Poker’s total supply is 6,061,849 coins and its circulating supply is 5,260,826 coins. Gold Poker’s official website is gold-poker.com . Gold Poker’s official Twitter account is @GoldPokercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gold Poker is a decentralized open-source cryptocurrency focused on instant private transactions with near-zero transaction fees. The online poker industry is relatively young, and Gold Poker team’s focal point is to overwhelmingly witness an uptick in interactivity between cryptocurrency and the online poker industry. “

Gold Poker Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gold Poker directly using US dollars.

