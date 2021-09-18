Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs Sells 500 Shares of Stock

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Director William I. Jacobs sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.60, for a total value of $24,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

GDOT opened at $49.74 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.13 and a beta of 1.01. Green Dot Co. has a 52-week low of $38.95 and a 52-week high of $64.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.10 and its 200-day moving average is $46.50.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $357.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.45 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 6.81% and a net margin of 1.77%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Green Dot Co. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GDOT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Green Dot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Finally, dropped their price objective on Green Dot from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Green Dot currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.36.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDOT. Starboard Value LP boosted its stake in shares of Green Dot by 20.1% during the first quarter. Starboard Value LP now owns 5,294,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $242,417,000 after purchasing an additional 885,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 8.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,870,304 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $360,383,000 after acquiring an additional 615,992 shares during the last quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 49.4% during the first quarter. Contour Asset Management LLC now owns 1,451,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,479,000 after acquiring an additional 479,901 shares during the last quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. raised its position in shares of Green Dot by 44.3% during the second quarter. Brahman Capital Corp. now owns 1,481,887 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,426,000 after acquiring an additional 455,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenhouse Funds LLLP increased its holdings in Green Dot by 90.3% in the first quarter. Greenhouse Funds LLLP now owns 731,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,510,000 after purchasing an additional 347,163 shares in the last quarter. 90.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corp. operates as a financial technology leader and bank holding company, which engages in the provision of modern banking and money movement accessible for all. It operates through the following segments: Account Services; Processing and Settlement Services; and Corporate and Other. The Account Services segment consists of revenues and expenses derived from deposit account programs, such as prepaid cards, debit cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and gift cards.

