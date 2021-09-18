Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.50 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Greenbrook TMS Inc. (NASDAQ:GBNH) will post $14.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Greenbrook TMS’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $14.40 million and the highest is $14.60 million. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Greenbrook TMS will report full-year sales of $55.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $54.50 million to $55.90 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $88.75 million, with estimates ranging from $79.90 million to $97.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Greenbrook TMS.

Separately, Desjardins assumed coverage on Greenbrook TMS in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $82,000. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $132,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Greenbrook TMS during the 1st quarter worth approximately $631,000. Masters Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. Finally, AWM Investment Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Greenbrook TMS in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,412,000. 6.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GBNH traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $8.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,727. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.80. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.86. Greenbrook TMS has a 52-week low of $5.06 and a 52-week high of $17.55.

Greenbrook TMS Company Profile

Greenbrook Tms, Inc engages in the provision of transcranial magnetic stimulation, an FDA-cleared, non-invasive therapy for the treatment of major depressive disorder. The company was founded on February 9, 2018 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

