Greenleaf Trust Grows Stake in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Greenleaf Trust grew its position in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) by 7.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,076 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,520 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Tilray were worth $887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TLRY. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $1,713,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Tilray by 634.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 9,594 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $251,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Tilray by 153.5% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 22,314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tilray during the 1st quarter valued at $1,199,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Tilray news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of Tilray stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TLRY stock opened at $12.17 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 2.61. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $4.41 and a one year high of $67.00. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.73 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on TLRY shares. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. MKM Partners reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. CIBC lowered shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners cut their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.52.

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

