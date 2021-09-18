Greenleaf Trust Has $1.29 Million Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Greenleaf Trust lifted its stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,920 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $6,954,000. National Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 9.2% during the 2nd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Humana by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 7,704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,411,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 110.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 7,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,398,000 after acquiring an additional 4,032 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. 91.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $407.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $425.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $428.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.71. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $370.22 and a one year high of $475.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.86 by $0.03. Humana had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.62%. The firm had revenue of $20.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Humana Inc. will post 21.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.93%.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $455.65 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $490.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $440.00 to $514.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Humana from $500.00 to $513.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Humana in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $485.63.

Humana Inc engages in the provision of health insurance services. The firm operates through the following segments: Retail, Group and Specialty and Healthcare Services. The Retail segment consists of products sold on a retail basis to individuals including medical and supplemental benefit plans such as Medicare, and State-based Medicaid contracts.

