Greenleaf Trust Has $855,000 Stock Holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK)

Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in Verisk Analytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSK) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the quarter. Greenleaf Trust’s holdings in Verisk Analytics were worth $855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 9.3% in the second quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,439,000 after purchasing an additional 1,190 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 128.7% in the second quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 6,497 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 3,656 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 3.0% in the second quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc now owns 31,064 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,425,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 2.7% in the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 2,084 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Verisk Analytics by 29.4% in the second quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 5,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:VRSK opened at $201.10 on Friday. Verisk Analytics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.79 and a 52 week high of $210.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day moving average is $193.84 and its 200-day moving average is $182.49. The company has a market capitalization of $32.45 billion, a PE ratio of 48.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.78.

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $747.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.06 million. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 23.69% and a return on equity of 30.92%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Verisk Analytics, Inc. will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.02%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on VRSK. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $209.00 to $207.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $182.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $205.89.

In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Samuel G. Liss sold 12,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.57, for a total transaction of $2,210,103.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 63,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,873,635.70. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Lee Shavel sold 483 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.54, for a total value of $84,785.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,841,144.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,643 shares of company stock worth $3,179,106. 2.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Verisk Analytics

Verisk Analytics, Inc is a data analytics provider, which engages in the provision of data analytics for customers in insurance, energy markets and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Energy & Specialized Markets, and Financial Services. The Insurance segment serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance.

