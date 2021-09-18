GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

GTBP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. B. Riley reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $26.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $7.79 on Friday. GT Biopharma has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $19.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.34.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $21,907,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in GT Biopharma by 267.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 982,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 714,605 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $7,906,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in GT Biopharma in the second quarter valued at approximately $5,808,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of GT Biopharma by 165.8% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,372,000 after acquiring an additional 216,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.37% of the company’s stock.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

