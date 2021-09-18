GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $8.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.11% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “GT Biopharma Inc. is an immuno-oncology company. It discovers, develops and commercializes drugs of therapeutic molecules for the treatment of cancer, myeloma, osteolytic lesions and other unmet medical needs. GT Biopharma Inc., formerly known as OXIS International Inc., is based in Tampa, Florida. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective (up previously from $21.00) on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Thursday, June 24th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of GT Biopharma in a report on Tuesday.

OTCMKTS:GTBP opened at $7.79 on Thursday. GT Biopharma has a 52 week low of $2.55 and a 52 week high of $19.73. The company has a market capitalization of $164.59 million, a P/E ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 0.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.33.

GT Biopharma (OTCMKTS:GTBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.13. Equities analysts expect that GT Biopharma will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of GT Biopharma by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of GT Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth about $95,000. 21.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About GT Biopharma

GT Biopharma, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapeutic products based proprietary TriKE NK cell engager platform. The TriKE platform is designed to harness and enhance the cancer killing abilities of a patient’s immune system natural killer cells (NK cells).

