Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 24,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,388. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

