Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 677,400 shares, a decrease of 50.6% from the August 15th total of 1,370,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 60,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 11.2 days.

Shares of Guangzhou Automobile Group stock traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $0.99. 24,387 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,388. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a 52 week low of $0.79 and a 52 week high of $1.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.91.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Guangzhou Automobile Group from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 7th.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Company Profile

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

