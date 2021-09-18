Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on October 13th

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, September 17th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th will be given a dividend of 0.20 per share on Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 24th.

Guaranty Bancshares has raised its dividend by 95.0% over the last three years.

Get Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $34.00 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $410.04 million, a PE ratio of 10.09 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $33.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.80. Guaranty Bancshares has a 52 week low of $20.98 and a 52 week high of $41.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $29.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.05 million. Guaranty Bancshares had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 32.33%. On average, equities analysts predict that Guaranty Bancshares will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James S. Bunch acquired 2,200 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch acquired 3,000 shares of Guaranty Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.72 per share, for a total transaction of $101,160.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 145,800 shares in the company, valued at $4,916,376. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 8,000 shares of company stock worth $269,774. 27.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Guaranty Bancshares by 5,116.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 18,725 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $380,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Guaranty Bancshares during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $338,000. 21.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNTY. Zacks Investment Research lowered Guaranty Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James began coverage on Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

See Also: Bond

Receive News & Ratings for Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.