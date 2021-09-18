Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Cuts Stock Holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,003 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $2,529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 6.6% during the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 39,787 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,797,000 after acquiring an additional 2,475 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 57.7% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 18,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 6,788 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 3.8% during the second quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 495,393 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,404,000 after acquiring an additional 17,947 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 2.8% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 246,938 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $23,565,000 after acquiring an additional 6,638 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 12.6% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 6,097 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $571,000 after acquiring an additional 683 shares during the period. 90.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Michael John Short sold 2,693 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.49, for a total transaction of $246,382.57. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ CHRW opened at $87.44 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $11.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.71. C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $84.67 and a fifty-two week high of $106.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $90.56 and a 200-day moving average of $94.52.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.11. C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 34.62% and a net margin of 3.41%. The company had revenue of $5.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 52.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. C.H. Robinson Worldwide’s payout ratio is 54.84%.

A number of analysts recently commented on CHRW shares. Citigroup dropped their price target on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research lowered C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $93.00 to $87.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, C.H. Robinson Worldwide has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $98.31.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc engages in the provision of freight transportation services and logistics solutions. It operates through the following three segments: North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding. The North American Surface Transportation segment provides freight transportation services across North America through a network of offices in the United States, Canada, and Mexico.

