Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.67 Million Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lowered its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW) by 1.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 20,424 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Pinnacle West Capital were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the second quarter worth $32,000. Tarbox Family Office Inc. raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 129.5% during the second quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 443 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital by 88.4% during the first quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 537 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pinnacle West Capital during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 31.1% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

PNW stock opened at $73.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.92 and a 200-day moving average of $81.96. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a fifty-two week low of $69.29 and a fifty-two week high of $91.88.

Pinnacle West Capital (NYSE:PNW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.26. Pinnacle West Capital had a return on equity of 9.90% and a net margin of 15.66%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $946.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pinnacle West Capital Co. will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.50%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on PNW shares. Mizuho upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $79.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $73.00 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $84.48 price objective (down previously from $92.00) on shares of Pinnacle West Capital in a report on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $83.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays downgraded Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.25.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

Pinnacle West Capital Corp. is a holding company, which engages in providing energy and energy-related products. It offers regulated retail and wholesale electricity businesses and related activities, such as electricity generation, transmission and distribution through its subsidiary, Arizona Public Service Co The company was founded on February 20, 1985 and is headquartered in Phoenix, AZ.

See Also: Growth and Income Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.