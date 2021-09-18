Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Has $1.79 Million Stake in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) by 58.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,700 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,200 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in StoneCo were worth $1,794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in STNE. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $366,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $411,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of StoneCo by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 25,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,099,000 after buying an additional 1,888 shares during the period. Round Table Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo in the first quarter valued at approximately $264,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ STNE opened at $41.74 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.92 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.38. StoneCo Ltd. has a 12 month low of $40.12 and a 12 month high of $95.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.62). StoneCo had a return on equity of 8.19% and a net margin of 36.49%. The firm had revenue of $613.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STNE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on StoneCo from $100.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Citigroup reduced their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Finally, HSBC cut their price target on StoneCo from $85.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.10.

StoneCo Company Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

