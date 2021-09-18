Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 100 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd reduced its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM) by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in The J. M. Smucker were worth $2,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SJM. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 131.8% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 195,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,677,000 after purchasing an additional 110,901 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 24.5% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 20,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,980 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 1.2% in the first quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 16,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,131,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. bought a new position in The J. M. Smucker in the first quarter valued at about $494,000. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its position in The J. M. Smucker by 27.3% in the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 79,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,095,000 after purchasing an additional 17,087 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Mark T. Smucker sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.92, for a total value of $1,309,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 119,008 shares in the company, valued at $15,580,527.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of The J. M. Smucker stock opened at $123.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.71. The J. M. Smucker Company has a 52 week low of $108.10 and a 52 week high of $140.65. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $127.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $129.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a PE ratio of 17.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 0.32.

The J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.02. The J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.64% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.46 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. This is a positive change from The J. M. Smucker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.42%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on SJM. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $117.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $135.00 price target on shares of The J. M. Smucker in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut The J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on The J. M. Smucker from $124.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.33.

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

