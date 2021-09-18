Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 125 Shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its stake in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) by 0.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,041 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 125 shares during the quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $2,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 303.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 246 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 51.2% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 137.7% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 435 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $106,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 9,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.34, for a total transaction of $1,154,256.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Gail Hamilton sold 2,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.22, for a total value of $345,738.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 101 shares in the company, valued at $12,041.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 35,929 shares of company stock worth $4,331,764. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $113.23 on Friday. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $75.27 and a 12-month high of $124.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $116.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $114.95. The stock has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.54.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.96 by $0.38. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 2.60%. The firm had revenue of $8.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.55 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 13.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Arrow Electronics declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, August 5th that allows the company to repurchase $600.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to repurchase up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $124.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

About Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

