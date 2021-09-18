Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 400 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd lessened its holdings in Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 0.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,876 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $2,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in Altice USA in the 2nd quarter valued at $86,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. grew its holdings in Altice USA by 45.0% in the 1st quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $202,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA in the 1st quarter valued at $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 54.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Altice USA alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. HSBC raised Altice USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Altice USA from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Altice USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Altice USA has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.11.

Shares of ATUS opened at $25.65 on Friday. Altice USA, Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.08 and a 1 year high of $38.30. The company has a market capitalization of $11.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.72 and a beta of 1.08. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day moving average of $32.95.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. Altice USA had a negative return on equity of 129.77% and a net margin of 8.00%. The company had revenue of $2.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.52 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Altice USA, Inc. will post 1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $278,310 over the last 90 days. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Altice USA Company Profile

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

Further Reading: Death Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Altice USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altice USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.