Gulf International Bank UK Ltd Sells 561 Shares of IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Gulf International Bank UK Ltd cut its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 7.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,685 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 561 shares during the period. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $1,408,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 585,909 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,492,000 after purchasing an additional 206,894 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 342.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 235,257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $35,708,000 after purchasing an additional 182,112 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 614,923 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 174,856 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 3,068.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 164,702 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,714,000 after purchasing an additional 159,503 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,572.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 126,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,557,000 after purchasing an additional 118,468 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.37% of the company’s stock.

IPGP opened at $166.57 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.37, a current ratio of 8.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market cap of $8.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.33 and a beta of 1.33. IPG Photonics Co. has a 52-week low of $156.63 and a 52-week high of $262.55. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $184.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.31.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $371.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $380.88 million. IPG Photonics had a net margin of 16.24% and a return on equity of 10.32%. IPG Photonics’s quarterly revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that IPG Photonics Co. will post 5.31 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Fibre Devices Ltd Ip sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.06, for a total transaction of $396,108.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Trevor Ness sold 2,600 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.07, for a total transaction of $572,182.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 32.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IPGP has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet raised shares of IPG Photonics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price target on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $240.00 to $192.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Citigroup lowered shares of IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $274.50 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of IPG Photonics from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $220.18.

IPG Photonics Profile

IPG Photonics Corp. engages in the design, development, production and distribution of fiber lasers, laser systems, fiber amplifiers, and related optical components. Its products include lasers, beam delivery, medical, telecom equipment, product finder and components such as pump diodes, chillers, and mid-IR crystals.

