H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) Short Interest Update

H2O Innovation Inc. (OTCMKTS:HEOFF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,800 shares, a decline of 37.3% from the August 15th total of 26,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 71,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:HEOFF traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.10. The company had a trading volume of 10,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 71,445. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. H2O Innovation has a 52 week low of $0.87 and a 52 week high of $2.92. The firm has a market cap of $179.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.53 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.95.

About H2O Innovation

H2O Innovation, Inc engages in the design and provision of water treatment solutions based on membrane filtration technology. It operates through the following segments: Water Technologies and Services, Specialty Products and Operation and Maintenance Services. The Water Technologies and Services segment includes water and wastewater projects and services.

