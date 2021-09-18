HackenAI (HAI) Achieves Market Cap of $344,985.28

HackenAI (CURRENCY:HAI) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 18th. HackenAI has a market capitalization of $344,985.28 and approximately $42,302.00 worth of HackenAI was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HackenAI coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0075 or 0.00000082 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, HackenAI has traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002062 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002241 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35.50 or 0.00073248 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $59.77 or 0.00123316 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $85.26 or 0.00175907 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,473.29 or 0.07166382 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,403.43 or 0.99869972 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $411.51 or 0.00849065 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002677 BTC.

HackenAI Coin Profile

HackenAI’s launch date was April 29th, 2020. HackenAI’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 45,941,003 coins. HackenAI’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HackenAI is hacken.ai . The official message board for HackenAI is medium.com/@hackenAI

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

HackenAI Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HackenAI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HackenAI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HackenAI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

