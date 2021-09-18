Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd Grows Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 159.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,976 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,830 shares during the quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd’s holdings in Olin were worth $138,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in Olin by 1,185.5% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 951,080 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $36,113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038,693 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Olin during the first quarter worth about $26,290,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Olin by 4.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,063,498 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $571,962,000 after acquiring an additional 651,765 shares during the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Olin by 7.2% during the first quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 4,686,791 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $177,957,000 after acquiring an additional 312,815 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Olin by 96.7% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 629,593 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $23,905,000 after purchasing an additional 309,490 shares in the last quarter. 84.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Olin news, COO James A. Varilek sold 34,728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.22, for a total value of $1,778,768.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Scott D. Ferguson sold 3,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total transaction of $148,350,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OLN stock opened at $48.49 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. Olin Co. has a twelve month low of $11.51 and a twelve month high of $52.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 1.37.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.77. Olin had a positive return on equity of 28.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.76) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Olin Co. will post 7.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. Olin’s payout ratio is -59.26%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OLN shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Olin from $55.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Olin in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Olin from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of Olin from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Vertical Research raised Olin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.47.

Olin Corp. engages in manufacturing of chemicals products. It operates through the following segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls, Epoxy, and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment manufactures and sells chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomer, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products and potassium hydroxide.

